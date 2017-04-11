Home World

Medical humanitarian group say 600 migrant evacuees missing after French camp fire

Officials linked the fight with the fire but stressed that an investigation is needed to determine the fire's cause.

Published: 11th April 2017 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2017 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

A huge blaze ravaged the migrant camp in northern France on Monday, destroying wooden shelters and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of migrants, hours after a clash involving up to 150 migrants, the prefecture of the region said. (AP Photo)

By Associated Press

PARIS:  Doctors Without Borders or MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières) says 600 migrants are missing after they were evacuated from northern French camp that was ravaged by a blaze.

Corenne Torre, head of the humanitarian group in France, said Tuesday that 1,500 migrants were displaced by the Monday night fire that destroyed wooden shelters of the camp in Dunkirk's Grande-Synthe suburb.

Torre said while 900 evacuees have been given alternative lodging with associations or in local gymnasiums, some 600 migrants are unaccounted-for. She said "we just don't know where they are."

She said that 10 migrants are in local hospitals with light injuries following the fire that came hours after a clash involving up to 150 migrants.

Officials linked the fight with the fire but stressed that an investigation is needed to determine the fire's cause.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp