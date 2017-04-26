Home World

Bangladesh: Operation underway at ‘militant den’ in Chapainawabganj

A one-storied house in Shibnagar villa under Chalkkirtipur union was under siege since dawn.

By ANI

DHAKA: Security forces cordoned off a one-storied house at Chapainawabganj’s Shibganj upazila in Bangladesh this morning after suspecting the presence of a militant hideout.

The Daily star reported that one round was shot from inside the house when police tried to enter, said an official of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit.

The one-storied house in Shibnagar villa under Chalkkirtipur union was under siege since dawn. The residents of the house were asked to surrender peacefully, but they did not respond.

The police fired five blank shots to warn the militants inside and were evacuating locals to safety, Habibur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station said.

