Morocco's parliament approves new government after crisis

The Chamber of Representatives voted 208- 91 on Wednesday for the government of new Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani, of the Islamist Party of Justice and Development. Forty deputies abstained.

By Associated Press

RABAT: Morocco's parliament has approved a new coalition government created to end months of political and economic deadlock.

Before the debate, El Othmani outlined the proposed government's priorities of reforming the bureaucracy, rebuilding the education system and reducing economic disparity.

He pledged 50 billion dirham (nearly $5 billion) for rural development, and the construction of 15 new dams to boost renewable energy.

He also promised to guarantee migrants' rights and access to schools and health care.

The king ousted El Othmani's predecessor last month because he had failed for five months to form a coalition government and the economy was stalling.

