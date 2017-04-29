Home World

Philippines blast injures 14 as ASEAN leaders gather

Fourteen people were wounded in a pipe bomb blast in Manila but authorities dismissed any link to an Asian leaders' meeting.

Published: 29th April 2017 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2017 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Murder Generic-File Photo

File photo for representational purposes.

By AFP

MANILA: Fourteen people were wounded in a pipe bomb blast in Manila, Philippine police said Saturday, but authorities dismissed any link to an Asian leaders' meeting under way in the capital.

The explosion happened late Friday about five kilometres (three miles) from the heavily guarded complex where Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) leaders are meeting and police said they were investigating the possibility it was a revenge assault. 

A relative of a 14-year-old boy injured in an attack in the same area by a group of youths earlier in the week had made public threats, police spokeswoman Chief Inspector Kimberly Molitas said.

She described the device as a "homemade pipe bomb" stuffed with low-grade explosives, like the ones used to make firecrackers. 

No one has been arrested. 

"The incident is not in any way connected to or directed (at) the ongoing ASEAN summit," Ernesto Abella, spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte, said in a statement. 

"We assure our people that security measures are in place in today's event and ask the public for their full understanding and cooperation in this regard." 

The Philippines is fighting Islamic militants based in the country's south who have been blamed by police in the past for deadly bombings as well as kidnappings.

Of the 14 people hurt, six were treated for minor wounds and sent home, while eight others remain in hospital, two of them with serious injuries, Molitas said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp