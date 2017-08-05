Home World

Kenya faces last day of campaigning before presidential vote

The torture and killing in recent days of a key election official in charge of the electronic voting system has some concerned about the possibility of vote tampering.

Published: 05th August 2017 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2017 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Alliance attend an election rally at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya on August 4. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NAIROBI: Kenya's presidential candidates are diving into a final day of campaigning before Tuesday's narrowly contested election as many worry that the vote could turn violent.

President Uhuru Kenyatta again faces longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga. Kenyatta is the son of Kenya's first president; Odinga is the son of the country's first vice president.

Recent elections have been contested and more than 1,000 people were killed in post-election violence a decade ago.

Some in the East African nation have been leaving the capital because of the threat of chaos, while many are simply going home to vote.

The torture and killing in recent days of a key election official in charge of the electronic voting system has some concerned about the possibility of vote tampering.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
elections Kenya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp