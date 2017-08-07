Home World

Asia markets rally as US job data boosts optimism

Asian markets rose Monday, with the rally spurred on by strong US jobs data which boosted prospects for the world's top economy and gave the under-fire dollar much needed support.

Published: 07th August 2017 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2017 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Asian markets rose Monday, with the rally spurred on by strong US jobs data which boosted prospects for the world's top economy (File photo/PTI)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Asian markets rose Monday, with the rally spurred on by strong US jobs data which boosted prospects for the world's top economy and gave the under-fire dollar much needed support.

Regional equities started the week where the Dow left off Friday after the rosy employment figures had sent the US blue-chip index to an eighth straight record finish.

Healthy gains in Tokyo were reinforced by the yen easing against the greenback and following positive earnings results Friday, while Hong Kong and Sydney were also higher. Shanghai was broadly flat as traders awaited trade data later in the week.

The Labor Department reported Friday the US economy added more than 200,000 net new positions for the second straight month -- well above forecasts -- with the unemployment rate falling back to a 16-year low.

Analysts said the robust job creation figures coupled with rising wages could spur the Federal Reserve to raise the cost of borrowing a third time this year to keep a tight rein on inflation. 

"The combination of stronger jobs and wages growth, a fall in the unemployment rate, and an increase in the participation rate all scream a strong labour market," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist AxiTrader.  

"That, in turn, reinforces the Fed's path back toward policy normalisation and suggests the tapering of the balance sheet will begin soon and more rate hikes are coming."

Greenback recovers from lows

The prospect of higher rates also helped lift the greenback off a 15-month low, with the US currency recovering Friday against the yen and the euro, and holding the bulk of the gains in forex trade Monday. 

Ongoing political turmoil in Washington has cast doubt on President Donald Trump's ability to push through an agenda aimed at boosting growth and dented the dollar against its major peers. 

The outlook for the dollar is still uncertain, market watchers warned. 

"Given typical August liquidity conditions, we could be in for a bumpy week as the market irons out if we're in a short term USD correction or a trend reversal," said Stephen Innes, who heads Asia-Pacific trade at forex firm OANDA. 

In commodities trading, crude received a lift from renewed faith in the strength of the US economy. 

"The optimism flowed into commodity markets, with copper, iron and crude oil all adding to recent rises," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Investors' nerves were also calmed by a more united stance from Washington and Beijing over North Korea, with the two world powers piling pressure on the hermit state Sunday to abandon its nuclear missile programme after the UN Security Council approved tough sanctions that could cost Pyongyang $1 billion a year.

North Korea has alarmed the international community with the pace and progress of its missile development programme, and in July leader Kim Jong-Un conducted two tests of an ICBM -- the first time his country had demonstrated such capability.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Asia market jobs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp