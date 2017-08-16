Home World

Kuwait oil spill: 34,000 barrels estimated to have leaked

An analysis of satellite imagery by a US-based nonprofit organization suggests at least 34,000 barrels of oil have leaked out during a spill off the coast of Kuwait.

The leak was discovered on Friday.

Photo released by Kuwait Environment Public Authority, shows an oil spill near Kuwait's southern Ras al-Zour in Persian Gulf waters. (AP)

By Associated Press

West Virginia-based SkyTruth says satellite photos from the day of the spill off southern Kuwait show it spread over a distance covering 131 square kilometers (50.5 square miles).

In a blog post early Wednesday, SkyTruth also noted a pipe-laying ship was transiting through the area at the time of the spill. Authorities have yet to definitively identify the source of the leak, though they initially suspected it came from a tanker.

Authorities in tiny Kuwait, an OPEC member home to the world's six-largest estimated oil reserves, said they discovered another leak on Tuesday.

