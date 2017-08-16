Home World

US woman granted President Donald Trump typo-inspired 'covfefe' license plate

A US woman has won the right to have President Donald Trump's tweeted out typo "covfefe" on the licence plate of her vehicle.

Published: 16th August 2017 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2017 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

'I was like, 'You know what? This is kind of great. It just fit. I thought it was hilarious',' Scott told the Columbus Dispatch.

Noticing US President Donald Trump's infamous late-night tweet, the woman was sure what she wanted on her new vanity license plate.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A US woman has won the right to have President Donald Trump's tweeted out typo "covfefe" on the licence plate of her vehicle.

Brittany Scott, 29, had been hanging out with friends on May 31 when she spotted the now infamous late-night presidential tweet, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

She then decided what she wanted it on her new vanity license plate.

"I was like, 'You know what? This is kind of great. It just fit. I thought it was hilarious'," Scott told the Columbus Dispatch.

Hours after posting it on social media, Trump tweeted again, "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe,' ??? Enjoy!" forcing then-press secretary Sean Spicer to try and suggest it was intentional.

Scott, who lives in Cortland in northeast Ohio, ordered 'covfefe' for her Subaru Outback and the state of Ohio approved her request. Scott's 'covfefe' bid for a vanity plate was one of about 500 applications examined daily by a committee at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

An explanation accompanying a special-plate application can go a long way with the committee and Scott's explanation for her 'covfefe' plate was straightforward enough, "A tweet from our 45th president of the United States."

"That was as close as I could get to hoping they would push it through. I really didn't think they would," she said.

Scott said she has not received any complaints about her 'covfefe' plate, either online or from fellow motorists taking photos on the road.

Scott, aware that 'covfefe' has a shelf life, said, "It's not a tattoo; it's just a license plate. I can change it any time."
 

