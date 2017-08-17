Home World

Israel destroys home of Palestinian attacker

Israeli forces blew up the West Bank home of a Palestinian who took part in an attack in Jerusalem in which a policewoman was killed, the army said Thursday.

Published: 17th August 2017 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2017 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Photo | AP

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces blew up the West Bank home of a Palestinian who took part in an attack in Jerusalem in which a policewoman was killed, the army said Thursday.

"Overnight security forces demolished the house of one of the terrorists who committed the lethal shooting attack at the Damascus gate in Jerusalem on June 16, killing border police officer Hadas Malka," a military spokesman told AFP.

Video footage provided by the army shows soldiers drilling holes into walls and inserting explosives at night.

Then, in the soft light of the morning, an explosion hits a building, which collapses in smoke and dust.

The spokeswoman named the Palestinian assailant as Adel Ankush from Deir Abu Mashal near Ramallah.

The 18-year-old had joined forces with Bara Ata, 18, Osama Ata, 19, in the attack just outside Jerusalem's Old City, according to the Israeli authorities.

Two of them opened fire on a group of officers who returned fire, and a third stabbed Malka, 23, a short distance away before being shot.

All three assailants were killed. Malka died of her wounds.

Israel regularly demolishes the homes of Palestinian attackers, calling it a deterrent against future violence.

However, human rights groups say it amounts to collective punishment, with family members forced to suffer for the acts of relatives.

On Wednesday Israeli forces demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian who fatally stabbed three Israelis in a nearby Jewish settlement last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp