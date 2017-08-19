Nine killed in Islamic State attack in Iraq

By IANS

BAGHDAD: At least seven civilians and two members of the Islamic State terrorist group were killed in an attack carried out by the militants that targeted the home of an Iraqi officer in Kirkuk province, a security source said.

According to the source, The IS fighters on Friday stormed the home of the officer, identified as Farhan al-Azawi, in the al-Dabs area, about 40 km northwest of Kirkuk, Efe news reported.

The attackers killed three of al-Azawi's children, two nephews and two civilians who were guests at the house, while two of his neighbours were also wounded, the source added.

A group of Kurdish Peshmerga fighters arrived at the scene of the attack and killed two IS militants, while the other attackers managed to flee to areas controlled by the terror group.

Despite the liberation of the northern city of Mosul in July, IS still has a presence in several areas in western Iraq and occasionally carries out attacks in the capital Baghdad and in other provinces.