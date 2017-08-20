Home World

US President Trump trolled again; tweets 'the country will heel' instead of 'heal'

Earlier this year, Trump sent a lot of people scurrying for dictionaries when he posted an odd tweet that used the word "covfefe".

Published: 20th August 2017 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2017 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump | AP

By ANI

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump's "covfefe" nightmare recurred when he commented on the anti-fascist protest rally, saying the country will "heel" instead of "heal".

Trump was commenting on the protest rally where over 15,000 anti-fascist demonstrated against right-wing activists on Saturday in Boston.

But his first two tweets included the similar typo -- spelling "heal" as "heel".

It was in his third tweet that he managed to get the word right.

"Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, and we will heal and be stronger than ever before!" Trump finally wrote in his third attempt.

But that was too late for the President. By then Twitter had already started trolling and mocking him.

Merriam-Webster tweeted out few definitions of the words pronounced same heel.

"heal (to become healthy again), heel (a contemptible person), he'll (he will)," Merriam-Webster tweeted.

US journalist Mark Harris made a pun saying that one of Trump's staff members had been helping him understand the importance of the Boston counter-protesters and good spelling.

"Sincere thanks to whoever ran into the crapper to explain the value of protest to the president, then ran in again to explain spelling," Harris wrote.

Earlier this year, Trump sent a lot of people scurrying for dictionaries when he posted an odd tweet that used the word "covfefe".

More than 73,000 people retweeted the tweet in just 120 minutes, and it earned its own hashtag. Twitter had a field day, with users trolling the President to the fullest.

Much has been written about Trump's novel use of Twitter. He says he uses it to communicate to people outside the media filter and, of course, supporters argue he won the election doing things his way.

Latest reports indicated that his lawyers might start vetting his tweets.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump US President Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp