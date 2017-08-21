Home World

Anti-terror court to hear Bhutto murder case on daily basis

Nobody has been convicted or jailed for the assassination of Pakistan People's Party leader Bhutto, who was killed in 2007 in Rawalpindi during a campaign rally.

Benazir Bhutto went on to become the 11th Prime Minister of Pakistan and the leader of the centre-left Pakistan Peoples Party. She was the first woman in the world to be elected to head a Muslim majority nation. (File photo)

ISLAMABAD:  An anti-terrorism court hearing the 2007 murder case of Pakistan's former prime minister Benazir Bhutto today decided to conduct daily proceedings from tomorrow in order to complete investigation at the earliest.

Judge Mohammad Asghar Khan announced daily hearing after the last witness in the case recorded his testimony today.

Special state prosecutors Chaudhary Azhar and Khawaja Imtiaz will file final arguments when hearing starts tomorrow.

Police has identified and arrested Abdul Rasheed, Aitzaz Shah, Rafaqat Hussain and Hasnain Gul for the attack on Bhutto. At least 20 other people have also been arrested.

Authorities also implicated then military ruler General Pervez Musharraf and two senior police officers Saud Aziz and Khurram Shahzad as accused in the case in 2010.

Later, the court decided to prosecute Musharraf separately as he failed to appear before it.

Musharraf's government had blamed the killing on then Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan chief Baitullah Mehsud, who denied any involvement and was killed in a US drone attack in 2009.

The case was launched soon after the murder but had been delayed due to various reasons.

So far eight different judges heard the case and prosecution filed eight charge-sheets.

