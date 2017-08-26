After Bannon exit, Trump’s counterterrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns

By ANI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s counterterrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka has resigned.

Two administration officials told CNN that an outspoken and combative defender of President Donald Trump's national security agenda, Sebastian Gorka, has left his position as a White House counterterrorism adviser.

Gorka submitted his resignation to retired Gen. John Kelly, the White House chief of staff, on Friday, CNN reported a White House official as saying.

The official said it had become clear to Gorka that he would not be allowed to have a meaningful role going forward.

Gorka, a former Breitbart staffer and Steve Bannon ally served as a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump.

His departure comes one week after Bannon left the administration to return to Breitbart, and follows a spate of firings and resignations at the White House.

The news, which came late Friday evening, was widely expected in the West Wing.

Gorka was one of Trump's most prominent cheerleaders, frequently hitting the airwaves to defend the President's policies and public statements.

Gorka's work for Trump goes back as far as 2015; Federal Election Commission filings showed that Gorka was paid $8,000 that October to be a policy consultant for the Trump campaign.

Gorka also was a member of the White House's Strategic Initiatives Group, which he described as a focal point for task forces collaborating with people outside government. His resignation adds to a long list of high-profile departures from the White House, including chief strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus and press secretary Sean Spicer.