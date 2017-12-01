Home World

Think before you tweet: Former US President Barack Obama's advice apparently to Donald Trump

Obama said one must ponder over before they tweet and should not allow the first thing that pops into their head to become their thought to the world.

Published: 01st December 2017 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2017 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Former US President Barack Obama (PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: When it comes to tweeting, former US President Barack Obama has some advice for all, including the current President Donald Trump -- think hard before you tweet and don't just post thoughts as they appear in your mind.

According to Obama, you must think before you open your mouth, you must ponder over before you tweet and should not allow the first thing that pops into your head to become your thought to the world.

"I have many more followers on Twitter than those who use the social media tool more often. We should be mindful of the power the social media tools have and must post after weighing thoughts carefully," Obama told the gathering at the HT Leadership Summit here on Friday.

Obama has 97.4 million followers on the micro-blogging platform while Trump has 43.7 million followers.

Taking an apparent jibe at Trump who is famous for introducing typos and spelling errors in his tweets, though without naming him, Obama said: "Remember your parents when it comes to tweet -- think first and post later. Before I tweet, I do spell check and use punctuation tool and don't forget to put period at the end of the sentence," Obama chuckled.

Trump, who has been tweeting round the clock, has grabbed global attention for typos and spelling errors, like "unpresidented act," "honered" or the most hilarious one "covfefe" (that meant coverage).

"Think before you tweet so that you do not need to delete it later," Obama told the gathering during a question and answer session with seasoned journalist Karan Thapar.

According to Obama, the habit of tweeting casually about sensitive subjects which may affect millions was not a healthy practice.

"Don't just say 'climate change is a hoax' on Twitter as it shuts all doors to debate, to evaluate for various stakeholders. It is difficult for a democracy to work in that situation. If you say it is a hoax then there is no way we can build bridges," Obama emphasised.

Trump has been issuing periodic statements, affirming his belief that man-made climate change is a myth.

"We need to do deep analysis with all stakeholders around the concerned topic and then evaluate it collectively. Don't just scratch the surface and tweet," Obama added.

On a question of how the media is becoming biased, Obama said: "This is part of a trend globally. In the US, Fox News and The New York Times have completely different viewpoints. If I watch Fox News, I won't even vote for me! The NYT is doing things in its own ways," Obama said.

Fox News is tilted towards Trump while the NYT continues to question Trump and his policies.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barack Obama Twitter Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp