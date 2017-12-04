Home World

Pakistan's accountability court adjourns hearing against ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan's accountability court adjourned till afternoon the hearing on three corruption references against Nawaz Sharif.

Published: 04th December 2017 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2017 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's accountability court adjourned till afternoon the hearing on three corruption references against ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after his lawyer informed that the high court was to give its verdict on a plea of clubbing of graft cases today.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had in September registered cases against Sharif, his family in the Islamabad Accountability Court, following a Supreme Court verdict.

Sharif, along with his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar, appeared before the accountability court here today, amid tight security.

His lawyer Khawaja Harris requested Judge Mohammad Bashir to suspend proceedings and wait for the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision on a petition by Sharif to club his three graft cases into one, as all were related to his alleged making of assets beyond the known sources of means.

The IHC had completed the hearing and reserved its judgement on November 23. Yesterday, the court announced that it will give its verdict around midday today.

The accountability court after hearing the argument from the NAB prosecutor postponed hearing till 1 pm (local time) and allowed Sharif to go home but ordered him to remain present when the hearing begins again.

The court had on November 8 rejected a plea by Sharif to club his cases following which he challenged the decision in the Islamabad High Court.

The three references against the Sharif family are related to the Al-Azizia Company and Hill Metal Establishment, Flagship Investment Ltd and the Avenfield (London) properties.

Sharif and his sons, Hassan and Hussain, have been named in all three NAB references, while Maryam and her husband Safdar named only in the Avenfield reference.

Maryam on November 23 requested exemption from personal appearance between December 5, 2017 and January 5, 2018, while Sharif sought exemption between December 5 and 12.

The court is expected to give its decision on the two pleas today.

Last month, Sharif was indicted in all three cases while his daughter Maryam and her husband Muhammad Safdar, co- accused with Sharif in only one case, were also indicted along with Sharif.

Sharif's sons Hassan and Hussian have failed to appear in the court despite repeated summons, which prompted it to separate their case.

Ahead of the verdict, hundreds of security personnel have been deployed around the court premises to deal with any situation.

The cases are based on July 28 verdict by the Supreme Court which disqualified Sharif and ordered to launch three corruption cases against him and his family, and one case against finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
accountability court pakistan nazaz sharif graft cases hearing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp