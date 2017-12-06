47 people injured in German train collision

By IANS

BERLIN: Forty-seven people were injured, including three seriously, in a train collision near Dusseldorf city on Tuesday, local fire department said.

A regional passenger train collided with a freight train Tuesday evening in the western German city of Meerbusch, located about 10 kilometres northwest of Dusseldorf, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire department in Meerbusch said rescuers found 155 people on the train, and 47 injured people, including 41 lightly, three moderately, and three seriously, were being treated.

The collision took place near the Meerbusch-Osterath railway station, where the passenger train rammed from behind into the freight train, which parked on the same track.

The regional passenger train RE7 operated on the track from Rheine to Krefeld. However, it remains unclear why the freight train parked on the same track.

Federal government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said via social media website that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was following the situation after the train crash in Meerbusch.