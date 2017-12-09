Home World

US President Donald Trump says Wells Fargo fines will not be dropped

Trump said penalties and fines against troubled commercial banking giant Wells Fargo & Co would not be abandoned and could be 'substantially increased.'

Published: 09th December 2017 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2017 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday said penalties and fines against troubled commercial banking giant Wells Fargo & Co would not be abandoned and could be "substantially increased."

The remarks on Twitter followed a report on Thursday that Trump's pick to lead a key consumer regulatory agency was reviewing whether to press ahead with an enforcement action that could impose tens of millions of dollars in settlement costs on Wells Fargo over alleged abuses in mortgage lending.

"Fines and penalties against Wells Fargo Bank for their bad acts against their customers and others will not be dropped, as has incorrectly been reported, but will be pursued and, if anything, substantially increased," Trump said on Twitter.

"I will cut Regs but make penalties severe when caught cheating!"

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's budget director and interim appointee to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, took control of the agency last month and announced a hiring freeze and review of the agency's litigation.

Created in the wake of the 2008 financial meltdown, the CFPB polices the financial services industry and has made banks and others pay $12 billion in fines and relief for harmed consumers. 

The agency took the lead last year in reaching $100 million settlement with Wells Fargo over the millions of sham accounts the bank created in consumers' names without their consent.

But Mulvaney and other conservatives have long attacked the CFPB as example of government overreach and an undue obstacle to commercial activity.

Mulvaney and CFPB Deputy Director Leandra English are currently locked in a legal battle over who controls the agency.

Hours before Mulvaney's appointment by Trump, the CFPB's prior Director Richard Cordray stepped down and named English his deputy in the expectation she would replace him.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US politics banking Donald Trump Wells Fargo & Co

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp