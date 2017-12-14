Home World

Pakistan directs its High Commission in Delhi to issue visas to Kulbhushan Jadhav's family

Published: 14th December 2017 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2017 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

A video grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s statement released by Pakistan. | Express Photo Service

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today directed its High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to the wife and mother of Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, official sources said.

The directive was issued by the Foreign Ministry following its decision last week to allow Jadhav's family to meet him on December 25 in Islamabad, they said.

The Foreign Office sources said that adequate security measures will be taken for complete safety of Jadhav's family.

An Indian high commission official will be allowed to accompany Jadhav's family during their meeting.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Pakistan yesterday rejected India's plea for consular access to Jadhav at the ICJ, claiming that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its "spy".

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.

TAGS
pakistan KULBHUSHAN JADHAV NEW DELHI

