Home World

Five dead as protests rock Iraqi Kurdistan: Medical official

Five people were killed and dozens wounded in Iraqi Kurdistan on Tuesday as security forces opened fire after protesters torched the offices.

Published: 19th December 2017 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2017 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Murder Generic-File Photo0000

Image for representational purpose only

By AFP

IRAQ: Five people were killed and dozens wounded in Iraqi Kurdistan Tuesday as security forces opened fire during clashes with protesters, an official said, as anger grew over a failed independence push.

Demonstrators torched the offices of two political parties in Raparin in the autonomous region's Sulaimaniyah province, said a spokesman for the local health department, Taha Mohammad.

"Clashes erupted with the security forces who opened fire, leaving five dead and at least 70 wounded," he said.

It came as protests broke out for a second day over the disastrous fallout from an independence referendum in September that delivered a resounding "yes" but drew sweeping reprisals from Baghdad.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iraqi Kurdistan Sulaimaniyah province

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp