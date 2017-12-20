Home World

Trump Jerusalem recognition harms Christmas: Catholic leader

Christian leaders across the Middle East had said they were no longer willing to meet with Pence, an evangelical Christian, following Trump's decision.

Published: 20th December 2017 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2017 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Trump's recognition of Jerusalem, breaking with decades of US policy on one of the most complicated issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has been met with near-daily protests across the Palestinian territories. (File | Associated Press)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: The Catholic church's top official in Jerusalem on Wednesday criticised Donald Trump's controversial recognition of the city as Israel's capital, saying it damaged Christmas celebrations and led to hundreds cancelling trips.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, said "dozens" of groups had pulled out of planned visits after being scared off by the announcement and subsequent clashes.

He added that the heads of the Christian churches in Jerusalem would find it difficult to accept an official request by US Vice President Mike Pence to visit the city's holy Christian sites in January, calling for him to "listen more" to other Christians.

"Of course this created a tension around Jerusalem and this diverted attention from Christmas," Pizzaballa said of Trump's December 6 decision.

"After this there are some tensions in Jerusalem, Bethlehem also. This scared many people, so we've had less people than expected."

He stressed, though, that they would continue with planned Christmas celebrations.

Trump's recognition of Jerusalem, breaking with decades of US policy on one of the most complicated issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has been met with near-daily protests across the Palestinian territories.

Pizzaballa, the most senior Roman Catholic official in the Middle East, stressed the church was opposed to "unilateral" decisions on the future of Jerusalem.

Pence was supposed to visit Jerusalem this week, but it was delayed until January.

Pence's team cited key votes on US tax reform as the cause of the delay.

Christian leaders across the Middle East had said they were no longer willing to meet with Pence, an evangelical Christian, following Trump's decision.

Asked whether Pence could visit the Holy Sepulchre, believed to be the site of Jesus's crucifixion, and other Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, Pizzaballa said it would be a "problem" if he wanted to come on an official visit.

"We cannot say no to pilgrims, we are religious, we cannot say no to someone, even if he is the bigger sinner in the world," he said.

But if Pence requests an official visit, "sometimes we cannot neglect the political consequences or political aspects," he said without elaborating.

He said Pence should "listen more. No one has a monopoly on Jesus, not even the Evangelicals."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp