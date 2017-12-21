Home World

Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne; up to 19 injured 

Victoria state police said they had arrested the driver of a car after it "collided with a number of pedestrians" in downtown Melbourne.

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: Australian media say up to 19 people have been injured after a car drove into pedestrians on a sidewalk in central Melbourne.

Police have arrested the driver of the white SUV, which crashed into a cable car stop, but were not able to immediately confirm the cause of the incident or whether it was terrorism-related.

Media reports say up to 19 pedestrians have been treated for injuries, with 12 taken to hospitals, including a pre-school aged child in serious condition with head injuries.

Paramedics were "treating and transporting to hospital 12 people", with some seriously injured, Ambulance Victoria added.

WATCH: Car ramps into pedestrians in Melbourne, many injured

Sky News Australia reported that a pre-school child with a head injury was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A witness, Sue, told Melbourne radio station 3AW that she heard screams before she saw "people flying everywhere".

"We could hear this noise, as we looked left, we saw this white car, it just mowed everybody down," she said.

"People are flying everywhere. We heard thump, thump. People are running everywhere."

australia Melbourne pedestrians car hits crowd

