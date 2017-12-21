Spain: Catalonia's separatist leaders under investigation

By AFP

MADRID: Spanish courts are probing 18 candidates running in Catalonia's election on Thursday over their role in the northeastern region's independence drive.

They could face prison sentences of 15 years or more, with three of the candidates are already behind bars awaiting trial.

Here is some information about the probes under way:

- Why the probes? -

The judge investigating the ousted regional president Carles Puigdemont and his cabinet accuses them of being "part of an organisation that had a premeditated and perfectly coordinated strategy" to split Catalonia from Spain.

- Data theft and misuse of funds -

A Barcelona judge is looking into the alleged theft of official data to create an independent treasury.

Barcelona's appeals court is also investigating whether the ousted government diverted public funds to hold the referendum.

The officials are also under investigation for disobedience for going ahead with the plebiscite despite the constitutional ban.

- Sedition -

High Court Judge Carmen Lamela in October ordered the leaders of two grassroots separatist groups, Jordi Sanchez of the ANC and Jordi Cuixart of Omnium Cultural, to remain in custody while they are investigated for sedition.

The two men allegedly urged supporters to take part in protests in Barcelona that made it harder for police to carry out raids on Catalan government buildings in September.

The leaders of the separatist groups had stood on a police car to address demonstrators.

During one protest officers were trapped in a building for hours and their vehicles were vandalised.

Under Spanish law the crime of sedition carries a sentence of up to 15 years in jail.

- Rebellion -

After Catalonia's parliament declared independence on October 27, Lamela agreed to hear a lawsuit for "rebellion" filed by public prosecutors against the Catalan government.

Under Spanish law the crime of rebellion consists of rising up "violently and publicly" to achieve a goal, such as "the independence of part of the national territory". It carries a sentence of up to 25 years in jail.

The case was transferred to Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena, who was already investigating members of the Catalan parliament.

This investigation is also looking into the alleged crimes of sedition and misuse of public funds.

In total 22 people are under investigation. Among them are the 14 members of the deposed Catalan government, the leaders of the two grassroots separatist groups and the ousted president of the Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell.

Puigdemont and four members of his government who fled to Belgium after the parliament's declaration of independence will be arrested if they return.

- Excessive charges? -

The lawyers for the candidates under investigation argue that the charges are excessive, since the separatist movement has always been peaceful.

They also say that the three jailed candidates' political rights have been violated, given that they have been allowed no more than 10 phone calls a week, each five minutes long, which makes it hard to campaign.

Supporters of the deposed leaders and jailed activists who back independence have held several demonstrations in recent weeks demanding freedom for their "political prisoners".