Home World

Spain: Catalonia's separatist leaders under investigation

They could face prison sentences of 15 years or more, with three of the candidates are already behind bars awaiting trial.

Published: 21st December 2017 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2017 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

A woman with the Senera and Spanish flags painted on her face shouts slogans as she takes part in a rally against Catalonia's declaration of independence, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Supporters of Catalonia(File |AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Spanish courts are probing 18 candidates running in Catalonia's election on Thursday over their role in the northeastern region's independence drive. 

They could face prison sentences of 15 years or more, with three of the candidates are already behind bars awaiting trial.

Here is some information about the probes under way:

- Why the probes? -
The judge investigating the ousted regional president Carles Puigdemont and his cabinet accuses them of being "part of an organisation that had a premeditated and perfectly coordinated strategy" to split Catalonia from Spain.

- Data theft and misuse of funds -
A Barcelona judge is looking into the alleged theft of official data to create an independent treasury.

Barcelona's appeals court is also investigating whether the ousted government diverted public funds to hold the referendum. 

The officials are also under investigation for disobedience for going ahead with the plebiscite despite the constitutional ban.

- Sedition -
High Court Judge Carmen Lamela in October ordered the leaders of two grassroots separatist groups, Jordi Sanchez of the ANC and Jordi Cuixart of Omnium Cultural, to remain in custody while they are investigated for sedition.

The two men allegedly urged supporters to take part in protests in Barcelona that made it harder for police to carry out raids on Catalan government buildings in September. 

The leaders of the separatist groups had stood on a police car to address demonstrators.

During one protest officers were trapped in a building for hours and their vehicles were vandalised. 

Under Spanish law the crime of sedition carries a sentence of up to 15 years in jail.

- Rebellion - 
After Catalonia's parliament declared independence on October 27, Lamela agreed to hear a lawsuit for "rebellion" filed by public prosecutors against the Catalan government.

Under Spanish law the crime of rebellion consists of rising up "violently and publicly" to achieve a goal, such as "the independence of part of the national territory". It carries a sentence of up to 25 years in jail.

The case was transferred to Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena, who was already investigating members of the Catalan parliament. 

This investigation is also looking into the alleged crimes of sedition and misuse of public funds.

In total 22 people are under investigation. Among them are the 14 members of the deposed Catalan government, the leaders of the two grassroots separatist groups and the ousted president of the Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell.

Puigdemont and four members of his government who fled to Belgium after the parliament's declaration of independence will be arrested if they return.

- Excessive charges? -
The lawyers for the candidates under investigation argue that the charges are excessive, since the separatist movement has always been peaceful.

They also say that the three jailed candidates' political rights have been violated, given that they have been allowed no more than 10 phone calls a week, each five minutes long, which makes it hard to campaign.

Supporters of the deposed leaders and jailed activists who back independence have held several demonstrations in recent weeks demanding freedom for their "political prisoners".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spanish courts Catalonia'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp