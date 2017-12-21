US couple has baby from two decade old frozen embryo

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In a first, the United States woman has conceived a baby from a donated embryo which was the longest known frozen human embryo, reportedly for over two decades.

Emma Wren, who was born on 25 November to Tina Gibson, from East Tennessee, is the result of an embryo originally frozen on October 14, 1992, reported CNN.

The frozen embryo was thawed in March this year and then transferred to Tina in an identical procedure to IVF.

On discovering the exact age of the frozen embryo, the couple acknowledged being stunned.

"Do you realize I'm only 25? This embryo and I could have been best friends," Tina Gibson now 26 said, “I just wanted a baby. I don't care if it's a world record or not."

Tina, who was born in 1991, could not conceive naturally with her husband Benjamin, because he has cystic fibrosis which renders 98 percent of sufferers infertile.

"Emma is such a sweet miracle. I think she looks pretty perfect to have been frozen all those years ago," the report quoted Benjamin as saying.