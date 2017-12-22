Four terrorists gunned down in Balochistan

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Four terrorists were gunned down by security forces in separate search operations conducted in the Sibbi and Turbat areas of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the ISPR, the Frontier Constabulary of Balochistan conducted a search operation in the northern mountainous areas of Sibbi on suspicion of the presence of terrorists after reports were received of threatening calls being made to locals.

In an exchange of fire that followed, two terrorists were killed, reports Geo TV.

In another operation in a remote area of Turbat, the security forces gunned down two terrorists who were hiding in a secret location, the ISPR statement added.

Weapons and explosives were recovered from the site.