WASHINGTON D.C.: In a shocker, an elderly United States’ couple have been caught with around 27 kilograms of marijuana which they said they planned to give as gifts.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, who were from northern California, were enroute to Vermont.

Several media reports stated that the couple was allegedly pulled over by police in Nebraska, about midway through their trip, for traffic violations. The police smelled a pungent odour originating from their pickup truck.

They told police that the pot were intended as Christmas presents.

"They said the marijuana was for Christmas presents," Sheriff's Lt. Paul Vrbka told the York News-Times.

The Jirons now face felony charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

Even though a couple of states, including California have legalized the drug for recreational use, pot is illegal in Nebraska.

Authorities estimated that the marijuana was worth about USD 336 000.