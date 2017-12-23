KATHMANDU: Nepal's Election Commission (EC) on Friday has allocated seats to the political parties representing in the provincial council under Proportional Representation System as per the votes received by them.

As per the allocation made by the EC, the Communist Party of Nepal- Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) got 75 seats whereas Nepali Congress has garnered 72 seats in the provincial council. The Maoist Center (ally of the left alliance led by CPN-UML) got 35, Federal Democratic Forum gets 13 and Rashtriya Janata Party- Nepal secured 12 seats.

While the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party and Bibeksheel- Sajha Party got 3 seats each with Jana Morcha and Naya Shakti securing 2 and 1 seats in the provincial assembly

There are a total of 220 seats for the parties who cross the 1.5 percent threshold to get a chance to represent in the provincial polls.

Though 9 parties are able to represent in the Provincial Council only 5 of them are eligible to stand as National Party.

As per the electoral law a political party needs to win at least one seat under First Past The Post system and minimum of 1.5 percent of the valid votes casted in the November and December polls for the Parliament and the Provincial Council.