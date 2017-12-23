In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels chant slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters into battlefronts to fight pro-government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. (Photo | Associated Press)

SANAA: An air strike attributed to the Saudi-led coalition killed five rebels on Saturday as they met with allied tribal leaders outside Yemen's capital, a tribal source said.

The strike also wounded 20 others when it hit a house in the Arhab area 35 kilometres (20 miles) north of Sanaa, the source said.

Media loyal to the Huthi rebels said the strike targeted a gathering to show support for the Palestinians after US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The coalition regularly targets Huthi positions in areas they control, including around the rebel-held capital and in their northern stronghold of Saada.

More than 8,700 people have been killed since the coalition intervened in Yemen on the government's side in 2015.