IMPHAL: A 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar-India (Manipur) border region on Saturday.

The earthquake occurred at 9.15 p.m.

No casualties have been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited.

The north-eastern region of India has recently experienced tremors quite a few times.

Earlier on December 17, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Dhemaji district.