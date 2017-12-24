4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar-India border
By ANI | Published: 24th December 2017 12:59 AM |
IMPHAL: A 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar-India (Manipur) border region on Saturday.
The earthquake occurred at 9.15 p.m.
No casualties have been reported as of now.
Further details are awaited.
The north-eastern region of India has recently experienced tremors quite a few times.
Earlier on December 17, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Dhemaji district.