Trump reacts to reports of FBI deputy director's retirement
By Associated Press | Published: 24th December 2017 03:44 AM |
Last Updated: 24th December 2017 11:39 AM |
WEST PALM BEACH: President Donald Trump is reacting to reports about the retirement of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe by retweeting falsehoods about McCabe's wife.
Trump tweeted today: "How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?" McCabe's wife, Jill, did not get USD 700,000 in donations from Clinton for a Virginia state Senate race in 2015.
The donations came from Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe's political action committee and the Virginia Democratic Party before McCabe was promoted to deputy director and a supervisory role in the Clinton email investigation.
McCabe became acting FBI director in May after Trump fired James Comey.