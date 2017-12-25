MOSCOW: Five people were killed when a city bus ploughed into a pedestrian underpass in western Moscow on Monday, traffic police said.

"A bus drove into a pedestrian underpass," a traffic police spokesman, Artyom Kolesnikov, told AFP.

"According to preliminary information, five people died."

Footage broadcast on national television showed a bus driving down the stairs, running over several pedestrians.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident but Russian news agencies said that the driver had been detained.

"There are dead and wounded," tweeted Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin. "We are providing emergency aid," he said, offering condolences to families of the victims.