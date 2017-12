Afghan traffic police and security personnel stand near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. (Associated Press)

BEIRUT: The Islamic State group claimed a suicide attack which killed six civilians on Monday near a training centre run by the Afghan intelligence agency in the capital Kabul.

"A martyrdom operation targeted a National Directorate of Security base... in the city of Kabul," its Amaq propaganda arm said.