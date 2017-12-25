JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday hailed the decision by Guatemala to move its embassy to Jerusalem, saying other nations would also follow Washington's controversial lead.

"Other countries will recognise Jerusalem and announce the relocation of their embassies. A second country did it and I repeat it: there will be others, it's just the start and it's important," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Guatemala's announcement on Sunday came after the UN General Assembly approved a motion rejecting US President Donald Trump's controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.