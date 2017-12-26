The year 2017 saw series of Political turbulence across the world. The democratic protests against the ruling governments were muffled and politicians and activists from the opposition were targeted in several countries.

Kenya Elections

Kenya faced blatant violation of human rights as nearly ninety-two people were killed and dozens of others were sexually assaulted during the election turbulence.

According to a report of the independent Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, Most victims "were felled by the bullet" and authorities must account for "how the officers under their command used the live ammunition that had been assigned to them."

Residents hold their hands up in the air towards police, as a man genuflects, right, next to the body of a man who had been shot by the forces. (Photo | AP)

The group reported 86 cases of sexual assaults, saying it was "extremely worried" by the usage of violence "as a weapon of subjugation" during political crisis.

The turmoil started after the Kenyan Supreme Court nullified the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ordered fresh elections that opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted and Kenyatta won.

Anger remains high among supporters of Odinga as dozens were killed in clashes with security forces.

The Police have conveniently denied accusations levelled against Kenyan security forces.

Zimbabwe Elections

Zimbabwe’s current crisis began on November 8 when Robert Mugabe, who has ruled since independence in 1980, removed Emmerson Mnangagwa from his post as vice-president.

The sacking of Mnangagwa immediately invited action from the country’s army chief.The Chief General Constantino said the army was prepared to act to end purges within Mugabe’s Zanu-PF party. At a news conference after Mugabe's ouster, he said the attempt was aimed at “purging” politicians who fought for the country’s independence.

CaptionZimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks after being sworn in at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare. (Photo | AP)

Mnangagwa is a veteran of the Zimbabwe's freedom movement.Some Zimbabwean nationals are still expressing concern since the two former military commanders are in top Cabinet positions.

Soldiers are still visible on the streets of the capital and have mounted roadblocks on all major highways.

Crisis in Venezuela

2017 has been a turbulent year for Venezuela, which holds the world's largest oil reserves. As a result of months of continuous protests, the country faced steep fall in prices and production of crude oil.

The crucial point came in March when the pro-Maduro Supreme Court essentially took over functions of the

opposition-led National Assembly. Though the controversial ruling was later modified, the opposition began a campaign of street protests from April to July.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gives a press conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas. (Photo | AP)

However, the attempts made by the opposition to tackle Maduro through the regional elections backfired. They lost most of the governorships despite exit polls indicating their victory. The opposition alleged fraud, but their complaints were not considered seriously as Maduro cemented his authority by the time. Three of the four major opposition parties refused to field candidates for contests because of irregularities and allegations of fraud detected in the previous gubernatorial elections.

Emergence of Catalonia

Spain's worst political crisis in decades showed few signs of abating after Catalan separatist parties clinched parliamentary majority in an exceptional election called by the country's prime minister Mariano Rajoy, who remained stubborn in his refusal to consider independence for Catalonia.

The election results strengthened the separatist leader Charles Puigdemont as he managed to win 70 seats in the parliament. Rajoy's conservative Popular Party secured just three seats, a major embarrassment for the prime minister who took unprecedented steps to put down the Catalan independence movement.

Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, right, speaks during a media conference in Brussels. (Photo | AP)

Puidgemont is quoted by the Associated Press as saying, "More than 2 million people are in favor of Catalonia's independence. Recognizing reality is vital if we are to find a solution."

The future of the country is an anomaly, since the new parliament would not be able to elect him for the post unless

he returns to Barcelona, the regional capital, where he is likely to be arrested . Rajoy dismissed Puigdemont and his government after an illegal declaration of independence by Catalonia's parliament

on October 27. Puidgemont, later, fled to Belgium to avoid prosecution charges for violating the Spanish Constitution

Protests in Honduras

Protests erupted across Honduras following an official declaration that President Juan Orlando Hernandez has won re-election, even as the Organization of American States proposed a re-do of the disputed vote.

The OAS, which sent election observers to the country for the November 26 election, issued a statement saying it was impossible to determine the outcome with enough certainty due to irregularities.

An anti-government protestor stands next to burning barricade blocking a road, on the outskirts of Honduras. (Photo | AP)

According to Associated Press, the problems listed by the organisation were "deliberate human intrusions into the computer system, intentional elimination of digital traces," opened ballot boxes and "extreme statistical improbability regarding levels of participation within the same department,"combined with the narrow vote differential.

Supporters of challenger Salvador Nasralla blocked streets and highways around the country with burning tires and rocks. At least 17 people have died in violent street clashes since the election.

(With inputs from AP)