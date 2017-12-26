As the year 2017 comes to a close, let’s take a look back at a series of major terror attacks around the world that made headlines. The year 2017 saw a number of terrorist attacks even in the powerful countries such as UK, US and other western countries which wreaked havoc around the world.

March’s Westminster attack, the shocking scenes at Manchester Arena, the London Bridge attack, Texas church shooting have time and again brought a fear of terror among the masses.

Since the start of 2017, there have been 1,099 attacks, and 7,455 fatalities across the world, according to the data provided by Esri Story Maps.

Many of the gravest attacks have taken place in nations relatively overlooked by the majority of the public including Nigeria, Yemen, Somalia, and Bangladesh.

1st January 2017, Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul was greeted on New Year's by a gunman from Uzbekistan who opened fire at a night club, killing 39 people. Around 69 people were injured in the attack, for which IS claimed the responsibility. The gunman had trained in Afghanistan according to Turkish authorities.

Istanbul terror attack | AFP

22nd March 2017, London, UK

Khalid Masood drove a rental car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge before exiting the vehicle and stabbing a police officer to death at the entrance to Parliament. Four other people died as a result of the rampage, and 50 were left injured. Masood, 52-year-old British man, was shot dead by other officers.

He acted alone, police said, but may have been inspired by ISIS.

London Bridge terror attack | AFP

3rd April 2017, St. Petersburg, Russia

On 3 April 2017, a terrorist attack using an explosive device took place on the Saint Petersburg Metro between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations. Seven people (including the perpetrator) were initially reported to have died, and eight more died later from their injuries, bringing the total to 15. At least 45 others were injured in the incident. The explosive device was contained in a briefcase. The suspected perpetrator was named as Akbarzhon Jalilov, a Russian citizen who was an ethnic Uzbek born in Kyrgyzstan.

St. Petersburg terror attack | AFP

7th April 2017, Stockholm, Sweden

Four people were killed and at least fifteen were injured when a man drove a truck down a busy shopping street. Rakhmat Akilov, a failed asylum seeker from Uzbekistan, had confessed to the crime.

The 39-year-old also allegedly admitted being a member of ISIS and told police investigators that he had “achieved what he set out to do”.

Stockholm terror attack | AFP

9th April 2017, Tanta, Egypt

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb attacks on two Egyptian Coptic churches on Palm Sunday, in which at least 43 people were killed leaving over 100 injured. The first bomb went off at Nile Delta City, inside St. George Church, in which at least 27 people were killed and 78 were injured. The second one struck Saint Mark’s Cathedral in Alexandria, in which 16 people were killed and at least 41 were injured.

Egyptian Coptic churches terror attack | AP

20th April 2017, Paris, France

A policeman was killed on the Champs Elysees in Paris in reportedly a terror-related attack.

ISIS have claimed responsibility for the killing, which came just days before the French presidential election. The gunman was identified as Karim Cheurfi, a 39-year-old man who allegedly served 15 years in prison for three attempted murders. The attacker was shot dead at the scene.

Paris terror attack | AFP

22nd May 2017, Manchester, UK

The Manchester terror attack killed at least 22 people and injured 59 others at Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena on 22nd May. A lone suicide bomber detonated explosives among teenage fans leaving the concert at 10.33pm.

Manchester terror attack | AFP

3rd June 2017, London Bridge and Borough Market, UK

Three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before going on a stabbing rampage at bars in nearby Borough Market. The attack killed eight people and injured more than 40 others. The attackers were shot dead by police. Police named the attackers as Khuram Shazad Butt, 27; Rachid Redouane, 30; and Youssef Zaghba, 22. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, though the group provided no evidence for its involvement.

London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack | AFP

17th August 2017, Barcelona, Spain

A terrorist ploughed a van into crowds, killing 13 people and injuring more than a hundred, in Barcelona's Las Ramblas in the afternoon. Hours later, police shot dead five attackers wearing fake suicide vests after the second attack in Cambrils, a coastal town south of Barcelona.

Barcelona terror attack | AFP

15th September 2017, London Subway, UK

At least 22 people were injured when an apparent bucket bomb exploded on a London subway, causing mass panic and flash burns.

London Subway terror attack | AFP

1st October 2017, Las Vegas, US

Stephen Paddock a 64-year-old native of Mesquite, Nevada fired more than 1,100 rounds from his suite on the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. A total of 58 people (excluding Paddock) lost their lives as a result of the shooting. The fatalities included 36 women and 22 men. An additional 546 people were injured. About an hour after Paddock fired his last shot into the crowd of 22,000, he was found dead in his room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His motive is unknown.

Las Vegas terror attack | AP

14th October 2017, Mogadishu, Somalia

A massive blast caused by a truck bombing in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, killed at least 512 people and injured 316. Another 62 people remain missing. The truck was detonated after it was stopped; the actual target of the attack is believed to have been a secure compound housing international agencies and troops.

Mogadishu terror attack | AP

31st October 2017, New York City, US

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, from Uzbekistan, allegedly drove a rented truck into a crowd of pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path near the World Trade Center in Manhattan. The attack killed 8 people and injured at least 12 others. New York City officials later confirmed the attack was carried out in the name of ISIS.

New York City terror attack | AFP

9th November 2017, Texas, US

A black-clad gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire on a small-town Texas church during Sunday morning services, killing 26 people and wounding 20 in the last mass shooting to shock the United States. Authorities did not identify the gunman, saying only that he was a "young white male, maybe in his early 20s," who was wearing a bulletproof vest and found dead in his vehicle after being confronted by a local resident.

Texas terror attack | AP

24th November 2017, Sinai mosque, Egypt

The al-Rawda mosque was attacked by roughly 40 gunmen during Friday prayers in Egypt's North Sinai Governorate. The attack killed 311 people and injured at least 122, making it the deadliest attack in the Egyptian history.

Sinai mosque terror attack | AP