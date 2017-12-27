President Donald Trump having his time of his life in the driver's seat of an 18-wheeler while meeting with truck drivers and trucking CEOs prior to their meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., to discuss health care. (Photo | Associated Press)

Donald Trump's election as the 45th president of the United States of America came as a shocker to many. Taking charge of one of the most powerful nation as well as the foremost military power, Trump's stand on issues like global warming, gun control, middle-east policy and healthcare has always been controversial.

During his one year as President, he has induced executive orders on an immigration ban for seven middle-eastern countries as well as one for building a wall along the US border with Mexico.

But Donald looooooooves the internet. Especially Twitter and the web loves him back, or does it?

Here are ten moments from one year of Donald Trump's presidency which will stimulate laughter and maybe a subsequent panic attack thinking about the world's future.



1. Handshake with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Trump is famous or rather notorious for his handshakes with world leaders, like some others who are for bear hugs. Surprisingly, when he met Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, he refused to shake her

hand like his meetings with other dignitaries earlier. Moreover, the man couldn't even make proper eye contact with Merkel.

Donald J. Trump appears to ignore requests for a handshake with Angela #Merkel during their first meeting.

Credit: @businessinsider pic.twitter.com/Q4QZqpabJN — The Kelves (@the_kelves) March 17, 2017

Comparisons followed.

2. Chemistry class by Professor Trump

President Trump wants all to know what he is referring to in his speeches. During a press conference (17 Feb 2017) he followed up his usual rant about how he is a good person and how he gets 'good ratings', with a small but informative explanation of 'what is Uranium'. Wait. You know what Uranium is, right? Clue: It is used for some 'bad things'. Learn it from the master here:

3. Justin Trudeau's handshake

Handshakes between world leaders are now the major markers of showdown of diplomatic dominance. While Trump's handshakes leave most of the premiers in an awkward position, Trudeau's was seen resisting Trump's trademark 'tugging' handshake by countering with an 'alpha male shoulder grab'. To explain further, Trump made a 19-second long handshake with Japan's premier Shinzo Abe.

Notice how Trudeau does the 'alpha shoulder grab' before Trump can do the 'alpha rip his arm off' handshake.pic.twitter.com/ByGqMfeVFr — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) February 13, 2017

Huh, Awkward first dates:) #TrudeauMeetsTrump pic.twitter.com/mw4OP6wzb5

— Sangita Patel (@sangita_patel) February 13, 2017

4. Trump overfeeds Koi Carp

Trump might mess up press conferences (like talking about a terror attack in Sweden when it actually happened in Pakistan -21 Feb 2017) but he sure knows how to feed fish. Apparently, not. During his five-nation Asia trip, Trump landed in Japan, met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

While standing at the Akasaka Palace, the two leaders were seen feeding food to colourful Koi fish. After feeding some spoonful of food to the fish, Trump was seen emptying the whole of his wooden container on the pond. He was not alone.

With wide grins, he was joined by Abe too. The pond, a large collection of Koi has been viewed by leaders like Margeret Thatcher.

(Overfeeding will eventually prove fatal to fish, let alone be if it is an exotic one.)



5. Covfefe

On 30th May 2017 Donald Trump made history. He tweeted: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

Never has a president invited the world to be more curious.

What was 'covfefe'?

Was it a typo? Was is a code?

Or was it a malicious way of calling out the press?

There was absolutely no clarification on what it meant after the President tweeted those 42 characters. Well, Twitter did some explaining.

I think #Covfefe is Russian for "Take Jared and spare me." pic.twitter.com/pDpjqX0Cyg — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) May 31, 2017

Goddamit. Someone already bought #Covfefe.com. Probably the Russians. pic.twitter.com/duRrtb41PO

— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) May 31, 2017

Ask your doctor if Covfefe is right for you. pic.twitter.com/XcDAXMNw1m — Travon Free (@Travon) May 31, 2017

6. The Kid inside

On December 19th, Donald Trump reached for a glass of water, holding on to it using both hands and drank. The Internet loved it in seconds.

just an extremely normal way to drink out of a small glass of water pic.twitter.com/GmBbpubBkj — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 18, 2017

On November 15th, the President had to pause, looked under the podium for water and said 'It's Ok' and someone handed him a bottle of water.

Trump pulls a Marco Rubio & slurps down water during his speech. But it’s worse than Rubio. Trump holds the bottle with two hands like it’s a baby bottle. Fitting.#ImpeachTrump #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/5CPKzSSCKq — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 15, 2017

What was more ironical that in 2016, Trump had mocked Senator Marco Rubio for the way he had grabbed a glass of water during a 2013 rebuttal speech to President Barrack Obama.

Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2013

7. When the Irish PM took upon himself to own Trump

On St Patrick's Day, 16 March, Prime Minister of Ireland Enda Kenny bashed US President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant views. Trump was standing hardly three feet next to him. Mr Kenny, who was in the US delivered a punchy monologue about how St. Patrick too was an immigrant and how the Irish believed in the compassion, opportunity of America and asked what they could do for America and not what America could do for them.

"We were the wretched refuse on the teeming shore," Irish prime minister says with Donald Trump in the room. pic.twitter.com/7jEfTVvIzE — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) March 17, 2017

On January, 27, Trump had signed an executive order which suspended the entry of people from seven countries for 90 days - refugees and people who had relatives in the US were stopped, detained at airports immediately after the order was signed.

8. Dude, where is my car?

In July, Trump was returning at the Edwards Air Force Base from a short break. The President of the United States, stepping down from his official air ride Air Force One, continued to wander at the tarmac to find his car.

Our Commander-in-Chief, confused as he exits Air Force One, presumably on his way to handle the North Korea crisis. pic.twitter.com/bLElRrhqu5 — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) July 4, 2017

The catch: His car - an eight tonne 18-foot long armoured limousine codenamed 'The Beast', with a big presidential seal was parked right in front of the aircraft.



9. Look up in the sky, it blinks

In August, repeated warnings and a pretty good history of scientific research didn't bother Donald Trump to quench his curiosity which could beat a kitten.

Someone shouts "don't look" as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C. https://t.co/5ft70fm30R pic.twitter.com/0lAkuzF9RZ — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017

Trump was spotted directly looking at the solar eclipse while standing on a White House balcony, in front of a crowd.

"See that, Melania? We should make this permanent and have the moon pay for it." #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/5kmA23y0Fq — Norm Kelly (@norm) August 21, 2017

10. Arch villain of Batman, Bane reloaded

Millionnaire businessman and reality star Donald Trump being elected as the 45th President of the most powerful nation in the world itself was straight out of a comic book plot but his inauguration speech was a delight for movie buffs and scary for people who love democracy and logic.

Part of his speech was basically DC Comic's villain Bane's dialogues from Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight Rises'.