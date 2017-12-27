Protesters hold up a Palestinian flag during a rally against U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital at Monas. (Photo | AP)

RAMALLAH: The Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) on Wednesday said the country's leadership will resort to the UN to "punish" Guatemala for its decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

Saeb Erekat told the official Palestinian radio station Voice of Palestine that Guatemala's decision was in breach of international law, the UN charter and the 12 UN Security Council resolutions relating to Jerusalem.

The 1980 Arab League summit resolutions call for boycotts against any country that recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital or moves its embassy to the city.

Last week, 128 member states of the UN voted in favour of a resolution that rejected any changes to the status of Jerusalem, targeting US President Donald Trump's recent declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.