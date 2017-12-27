LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif's daughter has claimed that her father was removed from the prime minister's office because he had ordered registration of a treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court had disqualified 67-year-old Sharif from the office of prime minister on July 28 in the Panama Papers scandal.

"When he (Sharif) got registered a treason case against Musharraf for abrogating the Constitution, sit-ins began in Islamabad (in 2014) against him. Then came the Dawn Leaks and Panama Papers case and finally he was disqualified on having 'Iqama' (work permit of UAE)," Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz told the social media team of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz while explaining reasons behind her father's ouster.

She further said this happened to her father because he did not bow and never took dictation.

"It was easy for him to choose an easy path (cutting a deal with the establishment) but he didn't. Nawaz Sharif always chose a right path which is a difficult one. When you are on such a path, you have to pay a price," Maryam added.

She termed an attack on the prime minister as "an attack on the people who have voted for him." Sharif, who was also present during the interaction, demanded action against Musharraf for abrogating the Constitution and committing treason.

He asked would any court dare to bring Musharraf to justice. "Will we see any court in Pakistan hold Musharraf accountable for his crimes?" Sharif asked.

Musharraf is facing treason charges in Pakistan for imposing emergency rule in November 2007, arresting judges and limiting their powers.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Musharraf, 74, who came to power in a bloodless coup in 1999, has been living in Dubai since last year when he was allowed to leave Pakistan on the pretext of medical treatment.

The former military dictator who had promised to return to face the cases against him later said former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif had used his influence to get him a relief.