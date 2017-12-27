UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday hailed the "peaceful conduct" of Liberia's presidential run-off election, which pitted former international footballer George Weah against Vice President Joseph Boakai.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the peaceful conduct of the second round of the presidential election in Liberia," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"He commends the government, political parties and people of Liberia for the orderly poll."

Guterres has requested that former president Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, a member of the UN chief's high-level advisory board, travel to Monrovia from December 28 to 30 as part of the international body's "good offices engagement in Liberia," Dujarric said.