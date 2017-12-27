WASHINGTON: The US government has claimed to have negotiated a significant cut to the UN budget, along with hints of more reductions to come.

The US Mission to the UN said the 2018-19 budget would be slashed by over $285 million and reductions would also be made to the UN's management and support functions, the New York Times reported.

US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the "inefficiency and overspending" of the organisation was "well-known".

"We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked. This historic reduction in spending -- in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable UN -- is a big step in the right direction," she said in a statement on Sunday.

"While we are pleased with the results of this year's budget negotiations, you can be sure we'll continue to look at ways to increase the UN's efficiency while protecting our interests."

The move came after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off aid to any country that voted against his decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital Israel in the UN.

"Let them vote against us," the US President said. "We'll save a lot. We don't care."

Haley sent letters to over 180 countries warning them Washington would be taking the names of those who voted against the US.

According to the US Mission, the reductions in the budget reached on Sunday included across-the-board cuts in expenses for travel, consultants and other operating expenses.

It also included tightened rules on compensation and new ways to maximise the use of UN headquarters in New York to reduce the need for expensive leased space.

Human rights groups on Monday reached a reserved judgement on the new budget, saying they needed to see more details on how it might affect the UN's ability to monitor abuses or respond to emergencies, which form a major part of its work.

They also did not necessarily disagree with Haley's appraisal of the cuts. But some worried about the potential impact of future reductions, the daily reported.

"There's nothing wrong with increasing efficiency and eliminating waste at the UN," said Louis Charbonneau, the UN Director at Human Rights Watch.

"But it's crucial that we don't curtail the UN's ability to monitor, investigate and expose human rights abuses or its ability to save the lives of men, women and children worldwide."