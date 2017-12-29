The apartment building in New York's borough of the Bronx late Thursday, killing at least 12 people including a child and leaving four others critically injured. (Photo: AP)

NEW YORK: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) says investigators believe a Bronx fire that killed 12 was caused by a child playing with a stove.

De Blasio said Friday on WNYC that four people are still fighting for their lives following the fire Thursday night in the Bronx.

The New York Police Department says those who died include girls ages 1, 2 and 7, and a boy. His age was not given.

Some residents made it down fire escapes. But the flames moved so fast that many never made it out of their apartments.

Witnesses describe seeing burned bodies being carried away on stretchers and young girls who had escaped standing barefoot outside with no coats.