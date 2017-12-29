KABUL: At least eight Taliban militants have been killed and five others injured in a series of airstrikes conducted in southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Khaama Press news agency quoted local officials as saying on Friday that the airstrikes have been carried out in the vicinity of Tarinkot city.

Confirming the death toll, Uruzgan police chief Abdul Qari Omari said Afghan Air Force had carried out the attacks.

Taliban has not commented on the incident so far.

A counter-terrorism operation is going on Uruzgan, which is among the insurgent's strongholds.