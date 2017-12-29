ISLAMABAD: General Pervez Musharraf has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto should man up and stop resorting to sloganeering like women.

“I am seeing it on the various channels that on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, leaders of Peoples Party especially Bilawal Bhutto, is targeting me in front of the crowd by resorting to sloganeering. I would just ask him to stop resorting to sloganeering and be a man enough. Also, do not talk like kids. Is there evidence against me?” General Pervez Musharraf is seen saying it in the clip shown on Samaa TV.

“On top of that Nawaz Sharif had also joined him. The truth is they are trying to put pressure on the military and that can be done only via one way, by putting pressure on me,” former president of Pakistan added.

This comes in the backdrop of Bilawal Bhutto levelling allegations against the 74-year-old retired general of murdering his mother Benazir Bhutto as the country observed her 10th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Bilawal Bhutto raised the "Musharraf's a murderer!" slogan in front of the charged crowd of PPP supporters in the southern Pakistani town of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Benazir Bhutto, who was twice elected as Pakistan's prime minister, was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack shortly after addressing a political rally in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, while campaigning for elections in 2007.