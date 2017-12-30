3 killed in Houston shootout, gunman kills self
By ANI | Published: 30th December 2017 07:45 AM |
Last Updated: 30th December 2017 08:02 AM | A+A A- |
HOUSTON: At least three people were shot dead, when a gunman opened fire at an automotive industry in south-west Houston, before turning the gun on himself.
According to local media reports, the gunman opened fire suddenly at Bermer Plus building on South Post Oak in Houston, killing three in the process, before committing suicide.
The investigation is underway and the motive behind the attack is unknown.