In New Year wishes to US President Trump, Russian President Putin calls for 'pragmatic cooperation'
By AFP | Published: 30th December 2017 03:36 PM |
Last Updated: 30th December 2017 03:36 PM | A+A A- |
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin called for "pragmatic cooperation" in his New Year wishes to US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
In a statement of the Russian president's New Year wishes to world leaders, the Kremlin said Putin told Trump that "a constructive Russian-American dialogue is especially needed to strengthen strategic stability in the world."