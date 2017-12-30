MOSCOW: The Kremlin has stated that the poor bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia is one of the biggest disappointments of the year.

“Russian-American relations, let's say, the position Washington takes toward our country can only cause regret,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call of international reporters.

The worsening ties between the US and Russia are “certainly” on the list of biggest disappointments, he said, according to Sputnik International.

Underscoring Russia’s desire of seeking “mutually beneficial relations,” Peskov added, “We want and are seeking good mutually beneficial relations based on mutual respect, mutual trust with all countries, primarily with European ones, including the United States. But it takes two to tango."

Peskov's remarks come a day after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson penned down, in a New York Times op-ed, that the US and Russia have “poor relationship.”

"On Russia, we have no illusions about the regime we are dealing with. The United States today has a poor relationship with a resurgent Russia that has invaded its neighbours Georgia and Ukraine in the last decade and undermined the sovereignty of western nations by meddling in our election and other," Tillerson wrote.

According to the several media reports, in response to the query on US President Trump’s remarks to the New York Times, about special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential polls, Peskov stated that the Kremlin was “still perplexed.”

"We have repeatedly stated our opinion on the anti-Russian hysteria that is fomented and maintained in the US. We are still perplexed in connection with all ongoing investigations," Peskov responded.