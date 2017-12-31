4.6 magnitude quake strikes central Greece; no damage
By Associated Press | Published: 31st December 2017 10:43 AM |
Last Updated: 31st December 2017 10:43 AM | A+A A- |
ATHENS: A strong earthquake has struck central Greece and was felt in the capital Athens, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the southeast.
According to a preliminary estimation by the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the 4.6 magnitude tremor occurred at 6:02 a.m. at a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) on the coast of the Corinth Gulf, in a sparsely populated area. No damage has been reported so far.
Earthquakes of this magnitude are common in Greece.