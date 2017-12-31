TEHRAN: Iran's interior minister warned Sunday that "violence, fear and terror" will be confronted after a third night of protests against the regime.

"Those who damage public property, disrupt the order and break the law must be responsible for their behaviour and pay the price," Abdulrahman Rahmani Fazli said on state television.

"The spreading of violence, fear and terror will definitely be confronted. The vigilance and intelligence of people has always led any plot to fail," he said.

Protests continued for a third night on Saturday, with thousands marching across many towns and cities and reports of attacks on municipal buildings.