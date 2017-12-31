TEHRAN: The CEO of Telegram says Iran is "blocking access ... for the majority of Iranians" after protesters used the popular messaging app to plan and publicize demonstrations.

CEO Pavel Durov made the announcement on Twitter Sunday.

Iranians said the app is now inaccessible by mobile phone networks.

The Telegram app has been used to share videos of the protests, the largest since 2009, and times for new rallies.

Users said Sunday that they could no longer access the app via cellphone networks, though it was still available via wifi and home internet connections.

Iranian media also reported the disruption.

The Iranian government did not immediately comment.