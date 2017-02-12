A police officer walks next to uniforms painted with red ink to symbolize blood, during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb 10, 2017. | AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Police in Brazil's southeastern state of Espirito Santo on Saturday rejected a return-to-work agreement aimed at ending a strike that has paralyzed several cities and led to an outburst of violence in which more than 130 people have reportedly died.

The state government announced Friday that the police officers' union had agreed to end a weeklong strike for higher pay and said it would drop charges against officers indicted for allegedly participating in an illegal walkout.

But Gustavo Tenorio, a spokesman for the Espirito Santo Public Safety Department, said by telephone Saturday that the agreement was rejected by those manning the barricades and that the military police officers have refused to go back to work.

That raised the possibility of a continuation of the chaos that has forced closure of schools and hospitals, idled public transportation and led to a wave of homicides and the looting of shops.

The state has turned over security duties to the army, which sent 1,200 troops to help quell the violence — so far with limited success.

Because the military police who patrol Brazilian cities are forbidden to strike, relatives of the officers took the lead and blocked access to their barracks to demand higher pay. The government, struggling for revenue, has continued to reject that demand, though it said Friday it would analyze the system of promotions.

The strike in Espirito Santo inspired a handful of much smaller family protests in neighboring Rio de Janeiro state on Friday. However, in Rio family members did not block barracks, instead demonstrating peacefully outside them.

In Espirito Santo, the union representing civil police officers said 137 people have been killed since police stopped patrolling the streets. The state government has not released a death toll.