Questions immigrants must answer to become US citizens

Immigrants who want to become United States citizens must go through a long list of requirements, including passing a 10-question civics test.

By Associated Press

Immigrants who want to become citizens must go through a long list of requirements, including passing a 10-question civics test.

Here are some sample questions:

1. What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution?

Answer: Bill of Rights.

2. How many amendments does the Constitution have?

Answer: 27.

3. What is the name of the current president of the United States?

Answer: Donald Trump.

4. If both the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president?

Answer: Speaker of the House.

5. How many justices serve on the Supreme Court?

Answer: nine.

6. What is one power of the federal government under the Constitution?

Answers: Print money; declare war; create an army; make treaties.

7. When was the Constitution written?

Answer: 1787.

8. Who was the first president?

Answer: George Washington.

9. Name one of the two longest rivers in the U.S.?

Answer: Mississippi or Missouri.

10. Who did the United States fight in World War II?

Answer: Germany, Japan and Italy.

