Questions immigrants must answer to become US citizens
Immigrants who want to become United States citizens must go through a long list of requirements, including passing a 10-question civics test.
Published: 22nd February 2017 01:48 AM | Last Updated: 22nd February 2017 10:39 AM | A+A A-
Here are some sample questions:
1. What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution?
Answer: Bill of Rights.
2. How many amendments does the Constitution have?
Answer: 27.
3. What is the name of the current president of the United States?
Answer: Donald Trump.
4. If both the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president?
Answer: Speaker of the House.
5. How many justices serve on the Supreme Court?
Answer: nine.
6. What is one power of the federal government under the Constitution?
Answers: Print money; declare war; create an army; make treaties.
7. When was the Constitution written?
Answer: 1787.
8. Who was the first president?
Answer: George Washington.
9. Name one of the two longest rivers in the U.S.?
Answer: Mississippi or Missouri.
10. Who did the United States fight in World War II?
Answer: Germany, Japan and Italy.